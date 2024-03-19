Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024 

Saudi Arabia will welcome Tajikistan to the King Saud Sport City Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (March 21st).

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their penalty shootout elimination by South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup round-of-16 in January.

Abdullah Radif gave them the lead with practically his first touch of the game after coming on at halftime but Gue-Sung Cho drew South Korea level deep into the ninth minute of injury time, before the Koreans advanced 4-2 on penalties.

Saudi Arabia will now turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game resulted in a 2-0 away win over Jordan.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to surprise package Jordan in the Asian Cup quarterfinal. Vahdat Khanovov's 66th-minute own goal helped the Chivalrous Ones advance to the semifinal in an eventual runners-up finish. The Crowns' last game in the qualifiers came in a 6-1 away win over Pakistan.

The victory left them second in Group G on four points while Saudi Arabia lead the way at the summit with maximum points from two games.

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. Saudi Arabia claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly in January 2005.

Four of Tajikistan's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Saudi Arabia's defeat to South Korea ended their eight-game unbeaten streak (six wins).

Four of Tajikistan's last six games have been level at halftime.

Saudi Arabia climbed to 53rd in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings while Tajikistan climbed to 99th in the world.

Saudi Arabia form guide: L-D-W-W-W Tajikistan form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan Prediction

It seems like eons ago when Saudi Arabia shocked the world by winning against eventual world champions Argentina in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then, the Greens have been on a downward spiral, which culiminated in an early ouster from the Asian Cup to increase the pressure on Roberto Mancini.

Tajikistan were one of the revelations of the Asian Cup and made it all the way to the quartefinal.

Saudi Arabia have made a two-game winning start to their qualifiers and we are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Tajikistan

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals