Saudi Arabia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Saudi Arabia will square off against Thailand at the Education City Stadium in their final group-stage match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Thursday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaigns, with Saudi Arabia recording wins in their two games and Thailand having a win and a draw to their name.

Saudi Arabia, three-time winners, last lifted the trophy in 1996 and have already booked their spot in the knockout stage. They defeated Oman 2-1 in their campaign opener and built on that form with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, thanks to goals from Mohamed Kanno and Faisel Al-Ghamdi.

Changsuek defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in their campaign opener and played out a goalless draw against Oman on Sunday. They need at least a point from the match to ensure a top-two finish in the Group F table, as a loss can allow Oman to overtake them in the standings.

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 18 times across all competitions thus far since 1981. The 1996 champions have dominated proceedings against the War Elephants, with a 14-3 lead in wins and just one meeting ending in a draw.

They last met in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Saudi Arabia recording a 4-0 win on aggregate.

They have locked horns twice in the AFC Asian Cup thus far, meeting in the group stages in the 1992 and 1996 editions. The Green Falcons have a 100% record in these meetings, recording a 10-0 win on aggregate.

Thailand have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against the 1996 champions.

The War Elephants are one of just two teams to have kept clean sheets in the competition thus far, alongside reigning champions Qatar.

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand Prediction

The Green Falcons are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, keeping six clean sheets. They have scored two goals apiece in their first two games of the competition and will look to continue that goalscoring form in this match.

Roberto Mancini made three changes to the starting XI in their win over Kyrgyzstan from their campaign opener. He is likely to experiment with the starting XI again, given that his team have booked their place in the knockout stage.

The War Elephants have delivered impressive performances in the competition thus far, with their defensive solidarity being the standout feature. Head coach Masatada Ishii has fielded the same starting XI in two group-stage games thus far but will be without captain Theerathon Bunmathan, who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

With Saudi ensured of a place in the starting XI, they will likely take the foot off the pedal and rest up for the knockout stage. Mancini is likely to hand starts to players like Faisel Al-Ghamdi, Mukhtar Ali, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who have all started from the bench and had goal involvements.

Thailand failed to score at the Asian Cup for the first time after five games on Sunday and will look to return to goalscoring ways. With Bunmathan suspended, Jakkapan Praisuwan is likely to start here.

Considering the unbeaten run of both teams in the competition thus far and their defensive form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Thailand

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Kanno to score or assist any time - Yes