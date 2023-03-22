Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Saudi Arabia host Venezuela at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Friday (March 24) for a friendly.

The Green Falcons play for the first time since their group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last November. Herve Renard's side started their campaign with a stunning 2-1 win over eventual winners Argentina, but defeats to Poland and Mexico knocked them out before the knockouts.

Saudi Arabia played in the Arabian Gulf Cup in January this year, but it was mostly a second-string group. They lost to Iraq and Oman after beating Yemen in their opener. The Middle Eastern giants have called up 26 players for this month's double header, with all of them plying their trade with local clubs.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's wait for a first appearance at the World Cup continued following another disappointing qualifying campaign in the CONMEBOL zone, picking up just three wins in 18 games. With the qualifiers for the next edition of the cup set to begin in September, La Vinotinto will look up to these friendlies as a chance to prepare for the same.

Fernando Batista has named 29 players for this month's friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, including captain Tomas Rincon and record goalscorer Salomon Rondon. The former West Brom star has 38 goals in 92 appearances, at least 15 more than any player in the nation's history.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saudi Arabia and Venezuela have met just once - last year in a friendly - which La Vinotinto won 1-0, courtesy of a Nahuel Ferraresi strike.

After going seven games unbeaten, Saudi Arabia have lost four of their last five games, including two at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Venezuela have lost just one of their last six games, going unbeaten in their last three.

The visitors have scored eight goals in their last three games.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Prediction

Venezuela got the better of Saudi Arabia last time and will look to make it a double, but the Green Falcons have improved a lot since then and could exact revenge.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Venezuela

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saudi Arabia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

