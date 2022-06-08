Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021-22

Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are set to square off at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in an international friendly game on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia were in action in a friendly game at the venue on Sunday against Colombia. Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borré scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute to inflict a 1-0 loss on the Green Falcons.

Venezuela traveled to Malta for a friendly game and Salomón Rondón's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win for them in that match.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. Saudi Arabia have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and this match against Venezuela is part of the many friendly games scheduled ahead of the main event.

Venezuela finished dead last in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and do not have any games scheduled as of now after their clash against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Venezuela form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Team News

Saudi Arabia

The 26 players named for the June friendly games have all trained without any limitations ahead of the match. As they suffered a narrow loss in their previous outing, Herve Renard might name a different starting XI in this game.

Ali Al-Bulaihi and Yasser Al-Shahrani missed the game due to illness and family emergencies, and their involvement in this next encounter remains doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahranine.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Venezuela

Wuilker Faríñez picked up a ligament injury in training earlier this week and has been ruled out for at least six months. No replacement has been named to join the initial 26-man squad.

Injured: Wuilker Faríñez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Predicted XIs

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais (GK): Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj; Firas Al-Buraikan, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari; Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Venezuela(4-2-3-1): Joel Graterol (GK); Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Josua Mejías; Tomas Rincon, José Andrés Martínez; Josua Mejías, Yeferson Soteldo, Jhon Murillo; Salomon Rondon

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Prediction

Saudi Arabia suffered a narrow loss in their previous outing and will be looking to bounce back here. Venezuela eked out a narrow win last time around and will be feeling confident of another solid outing in this game.

As the two sides meet for the first time, they'll be looking to leave a good account of themselves. Given the form of the teams involved, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Venezuela

