Saudi Arabia vs Yemen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Saudi Arabia resume their quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a home game against Yemen at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

With three wins and two draws, the Green Falcons are unbeaten in their qualifying campaign so far and lead Group D by two points over Uzbekistan.

A victory on Saturday would bring them closer to progressing into the third round as Herve Renard's side need just four points from their remaining three games to qualify.

Yemen, who're languishing second from bottom, were dealt another fatal blow just days before their qualifiers, as their manager, Sami Hasan Al-Naash, passed away from COVID-19 last month.

Ahmed Ali Qassem has stepped in to take over as a result of this untimely tragedy.

Saudi Arabia vs Yemen Head-To-Head

Saudi Arabia have never lost to Yemen in 16 previous clashes, winning 14 of them.

However, when the sides met for the first-leg of their qualifying clash in September 2019, the Red Devils held their mighty neighbors to a pulsating 2-2 draw.

رئيس الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم سعادة الشيخ / حمد بن خليفة بن أحمد آل ثاني يعزي رئيس الاتحاد الشيخ/ احمد صالح العيسي في وفاة المدرب الوطني القدير/ سامي النعاش@QFA pic.twitter.com/odNUFMeRgI — YemenFA (@Yemenfa) May 18, 2021

Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Yemen Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Saudi Arabia vs Yemen Team News

Saudi Arabia

Head coach Herve Renard has called-up 27 players for this month's triple-header, all plying their trade in the Saudi Professional League.

Key names like Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, and Abdullah Otayf all feature, while rising star Saleh Al-Shehri, who's scored thrice in four games for the Green Falcons, will likely be their main targetman during the games.

Mohammed Al-Breik and Adbulelah Al-Amri are expected to shake off their respective knocks but remain doubtful.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Mohammed Al-Burayk, Adbulelah Al-Amri

Our squad for Asian qualiiers.

27 players made it to @Herve_Renard_HR list 🇸🇦 💪 .



for more details ⬇️ : https://t.co/KNB8U4A1mQ pic.twitter.com/ehtqikrNzS — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) May 26, 2021

Yemen

Al-Naash's tragic passing just days before these qualifiers left Yemen's preparations in limbo. Ahmed Ali Qassem has a massive task at hand to get a result out of this game.

The Red Devils have quite an experienced squad at their disposal, spearheaded by veteran midfielder Alaa Al-Sasi.

There are no uncapped players in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Saudi Arabia vs Yemen Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Madu, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf, Abdulelah Al-Malki; Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohamed Kanoo, Salem Al-Dawsari; Saleh Al-Shehri.

Yemen (4-5-1): Salem Abdullah Saeed; Mohammed Boqshan, Ahmed Al Khamri, Mufeed Gamal, Mudir Abdurabu; Nasser Mohammedoh, Ahmed Gamar Khalil, Abdulwasea Al Matari, Omar Al Dahi; Ahmed Al Sarori, Emad Mansoor.

Saudi Arabia vs Yemen Prediction

Yemen have never beaten Saudi Arabia before and is currently going through a managerial crisis too.

It will take a monumental effort for the Red Devils to repeat their feat from the first round. The home side are likely to exact revenge with a victory.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Yemen

