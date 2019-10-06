SC Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: 3 reasons why BVB were held to a draw | Bundesliga 2019-20

Borussia Dortmund fell to another disappointing draw after having taken the lead twice

Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund slipped to a third successive 2-2 league draw, this time against SC Freiburg.

Axel Witsel's sweetly-struck volley put BVB's noses in front, before Luca Waldschmidt restored parity in the 55th minute.

Dortmund showed some flair and got themselves back in front through in-form Achraf Hakimi just about 12 minutes later, but Manuel Akanji inadvertently put a Freiburg cross into his own goal in the dying stages of the game.

The result now means that Marco Reus and co. are tentatively down to seventh in Bundesliga standings, with just two wins in their last five German league games.

The visitors began the game positively, but let their foot off the pedal once Witsel found the back of the net. Allowing a team that is playing some exquisite football this season to take charge wasn't ideally what the fans expected and as a result, the lead slipped not once but twice.

Dortmund, although not in the top four at the moment, are just two points behind Bayern Munich, who suffered a shock defeat at home to Hoffenheim following their 7-2 rout in midweek against Spurs.

Lucien Favre's men will have to reassemble quickly and fix their issues post international break because they know what they have in their locker is impressive enough to win the title.

On that note, we analyze three reasons why Borussia Dortmund fell to a disappointing draw against SC Freiburg.

#3 Lack of intensity in the second half

Borussia Dortmund's midfield lacked energy and enough bite to cause problems down the other end

Both teams headed for the restart on level terms, but Freiburg were awarded the bigger chances and spaces until that point.

That only further increased as the second half progressed, as after Hakimi's deflected effort, the visitors just decided to sit back and restrict the press to wider areas in potentially unfruitful areas of the pitch.

Further, they let the likes of Janik Haberer and Nicolas Hofler dictate play with ample time on the ball.

There seemed to be a certain lack of intensity from the away side, which was clearly underpinned by the way both sides were pressing, creating spaces and moving without the ball.

Given the way Freiburg were pervading dangerous areas of the turf in the final third, you knew a leveler was just around the corner. And so it happened.

