SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted XI, injury news, suspension lists and more | Bundesliga 2019/2020

The biggest clash of this weekend in the Bundesliga would see Freiburg host Dortmund at the Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg, with the result having serious ramifications on the table.

Dortmund were in action during midweek and posted a 2-0 win away to Slavia Prague in the Champions League and would be looking to get their Bundesliga quest back on track with victory over Freiburg.

Lucien Favre's men have drawn each of their last three fixtures in the league and are currently placed 8th on the table, while their hosts have dropped just five points this term and are 3rd on the table.

Injury news

Dortmund currently have Nico Schulz (Foot) and Luca Unbehaun (knee) on the treatment table, while Paco Alcacer (Achilles irritation) is a doubt; although backup goalkeepers Marwin Hitz (abdominal) and Eric Oelschlagel (groin) have recovered and are fit for selection.

Christian Streich, however, has more injury concerns, with Marco Terrazzino (knee), Luca Itter (ankle), Manuel Gulde (back), and Mark Fleiken (ligament) all doubts for the fixture.

Suspension lists

Neither Dortmund nor Freiburg have any players suspended for this clash.

Team news and probable lineup

Marco Reus would likely lead the line against Freiburg

Throughout this season, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has shown a strict adherence to the 4-2-3-1 formation and it is one he is most probably going to stick with once again.

Paco Alcacer's injury leaves the 49-year-old Swiss manager short of options in central attack, but given Marco Reus' superior skill set, he is likely to lead the line again just as he did in midweek.

The Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague saw Favre switch things up a bit, with Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi deployed further up the field as a left-winger, but despite starring with two goals, the 20-year-old is likely to go back to his normal position at right-back.

Thorgan Hazard started from the bench in midweek but is likely to be restored to the starting XI, while the tried-and-tested back four is going to be unchanged.