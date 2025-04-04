SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg take on Borussia Dortmund in an important encounter at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their previous game and need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side eased past FSV Mainz by a 3-1 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 27 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's six victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won each of their last six matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga - their best such record against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Borussia Dortmund have scored at least three goals in their last six matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga - their joint-longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

SC Freiburg are winless in their last four matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since November last year.

Borussia Dortmund have lost their last eight matches away from home in the Bundesliga this season.

Ad

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to make an impact on the domestic front this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Ruhr Valley giants bounced back with a victory against FSV Mainz and have a point to prove this week.

SC Freiburg are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Ad

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More