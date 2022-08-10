SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund take on SC Freiburg on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will be determined to win this game.

SC Freiburg are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have exceeded expectations over the past year. The home side eased past Augsburg with a 4-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also made a positive start to their Bundesliga campaign. The Ruhr Valley giants edged Bayer Leverkusen to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent record against SC Freiburg and have won 22 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams. SC Freiburg have managed nine victories against Borussia Dortmund and will look to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 5-1 victory in favor of Borussia Dortmund. SC Freiburg were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

SC Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

SC Freiburg need to win this game

SC Freiburg

Lucas Holer is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Lukas Kubler and Kevin Schade are also carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Lucas Holer

Doubtful: Lukas Kubler, Kevin Schade

Unavailable: None

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Niklas Sule has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Niklas Sule, Felix Passlack

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

SC Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Ritsu Doan; Michael Gregoritsch

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier; Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been impressive over the past year and will be intent on challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga crown. Marco Reus scored the winning goal against Bayer Leverkusen last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

SC Freiburg can pack a punch on their day and have managed to pull off a few upsets over the past year. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

