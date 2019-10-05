SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview, Kickoff details, Match Prediction and more | Bundesliga 2019/2020

Fresh off their morale-lifting 2-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund would turn their attention to the Bundesliga where they would face Sporting Club Freiburg in a matchday 7 fixture.

The two sides are separated by five places, with Freiburg currently occupying the 3rd position, while Dortmund are further down in 8th, but it is pertinent to note that there is just a three-point gap between them.

Lucien Favre would be keen to cut this gap in order not to fall further behind Bayern Munich as the North Rhine-Westphalia club seek to go one better than their second-place finish last season.

Kickoff details

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Time: 3.30 pm CEST (Local time), 2:30 pm WAT (Nigeria), 1:30 pm GMT (UK), 7:00 PM IST (India)

Venue: Schwarzwald-Stadion

Where to watch

Nigeria - StarTimes

USA - Fox Sports 2

India - StarSports

Head-to-Head record

Total matches played: 38

SC Freiburg wins: 3

Draws: 10

Borussia Dortmund wins: 25

Dortmund have a significantly superior head-to-head record over SC Freiburg, but going by this season's performance, the hosts would come into the fixture to contest.

Both legs of this clash last season ended in convincing victories for Dortmund, with BVB winning the first leg 2-0 at the Signal Iduna Park, while they trashed Freiburg 4-0 right n front of their fans in April.

Match prediction

Though recent history seems to favour Dortmund, Lucien Favre's side have failed to impress this season and have drawn their last two Bundesliga fixtures, throwing away leads in each of them, hence Freiburg would fancy their chances of pulling off a rare victory against their visitors.

One thing which is guaranteed though is that there would be plenty of goals, with Dortmund having scored 17 goals at an average of just about three a game, while Freiburg themselves have been pretty potent with 13 goals from six games so far.

The smart money would be on Dortmund getting back to winning ways with a victory here, but they simply have not shown enough consistency this term, while their inability to see off games and hold onto leads means there is always a danger of them imploding right until the last second.

Given both sides' potency in front of goal, the smart money would be on backing goals at both ends with totals of over 3.5 goals.

This option has played out in each of Dortmund's last two fixtures, while they have averaged over 4 goals a game in each of their six Bundesliga fixtures to date, while Freiburg have produced at least three goals in five of their six fixtures.

Score prediction: Freiburg 2-3 Dortmund

Betting Odds

SC Freiburg win: 5.10

Draw: 4.25

Borussia Dortmund win: 1.60

Bookmaker: Bet9ja

Please gamble responsibly