SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview, Kickoff details, Where to watch and more | Bundesliga 2019/2020

Slavia Praha v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways after three consecutive draws in all competitions when they defeated Slavia Prague 2-0 away in the Champions League.

Their attention would turn to the Bundesliga on Saturday when they travel to the Schwarzwald-Stadion take on SC Freiburg in a matchday 7 fixture.

While Dortmund have flattered to deceive and currently sit 8th on the table, Freiburg, on the other hand, have begun the campaign impressively and are third on the standings, just one point behind table-toppers Bayern Munich.

Kickoff details

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Time: 3.30 pm CEST (Local time), 2:30 pm WAT (Nigeria), 1:30 pm GMT (UK), 7:00 PM IST (India)

Venue: Schwarzwald-Stadion

Where to watch

Nigeria - StarTimes

USA - Fox Sports 2

India - StarSports

Head-to-Head record

Total matches played: 38

SC Freiburg wins: 3

Draws: 10

Borussia Dortmund wins: 25

Players to watch

SC Freiburg - Nils Petersen

Nils Petersen is a goal threat for Freiburg

Nils Petersen has regularly been among the goals ever since he arrived at Freiburg from Werder Bremen in 2015, scoring 21 goals in his first full season with the club to help them gain an immediate promotion in 2016. Since then, he has hit double figures to help Freiburg retain their top-tier status.

This season, he has scored two goals and assisted once from six matches to help Freiburg to the third position on the standings and he would be confident of breaching a Dortmund defence that has been breached on nine occasions in the league this season.

Borussia Dortmund - Marco Reus

Marco Reus is easily among the best playmakers in the world, with his technical ability, range of passing and shooting accuracy ranking high up there with the best on the planet; but injuries have seriously hampered his contributions over the years.

Last season, the 30-year-old had his first injury-free season in five years and he was the star of the show as Dortmund pushed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, contributing 17 goals and 8 assists from just 27 fixtures.

This term, he has continued from where he left and has scored four goals from the opening six matches as BVB seek to go one better than last season.

Betting Odds

SC Freiburg win: 5.10

Draw: 4.25

Borussia Dortmund win: 1.60

Bookmaker: Bet9ja