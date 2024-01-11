SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend SC Freiburg lock horns with Union Berlin in a crucial encounter at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Arminia by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 5-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won seven out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's five victories.

SC Freiburg have lost four of their last eight matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga and have worse records only against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig during this period in the competition.

SC Freiburg and Union Berlin picked up six points apiece from their last three matches in the Bundesliga in 2023 - only three other teams in the competition had a better record in this regard.

Union Berlin have picked up only 13 points from their first 15 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their worst-ever start to a league campaign in the top flight.

Union Berlin have lost their last six matches away from home in the Bundesliga.

SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin have failed to meet expectations this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in the coming weeks. The Berliners have plenty of work to do at the moment and will need to take it up a notch to move up the league table.

SC Freiburg have improved in recent weeks but have a few issues to address at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-1 Union Berlin

SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: SC Freiburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Benedict Hollerbach to score - Yes