SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart finished in second place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side suffered a defeat on penalties against Bayer Leverkusen in the DFL Supercup final last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, finished in 10th place in the league table last season and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts eased past Vfl Osnabruck by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 24 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's 12 victories.

VfB Stuttgart completed a Bundesliga double over SC Freiburg last season - the first time they have achieved the feat in the competition since the 2017-18 season.

VfB Stuttgart picked up 73 points from their 34 matches in the Bundesliga last season - the joint-highest points tally in the competition in the club's history.

VfB Stuttgart secured a second-place finish in the Bundesliga standings last season for only the third time in their history and for the first time since 2003.

SC Freiburg picked up a total of 22 points at home in the Bundesliga last season.

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have consistently punched above their weight over the past year and will need plenty of resolve to sustain their impressive run. Deniz Undav came off the bench to score against Bayer Leverkusen last week and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

SC Freiburg can pull off an upset on their day but will face a formidable opponent on Saturday. VfB Stuttgart are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 VfB Stuttgart

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Deniz Undav to score - Yes

