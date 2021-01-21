SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Action continues in Germany’s Bundesliga this weekend, with Freiburg hosting Stuttgart on Saturday afternoon.

Just one place separates these two sides in the table. Freiburg currently sit in ninth place, with Stuttgart underneath them in 10th.

With a two-point gap, the visitors can leapfrog their hosts with a win.

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

A five-match winning streak for Freiburg between mid-December and early January managed to lift them up the Bundesliga table, but their last two games have not gone so well.

They were defeated 2-1 by Bayern Munich on 17 January, and three days later were held to a home draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goals have not been a problem for Freiburg this season, as they’ve scored an impressive 31. However, they’ve also let in 28, making them one of the Bundesliga’s more cavalier sides.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have been on a stickier run of late. They’ve won just one of their last six Bundesliga games, a 1-4 thrashing of Augsburg on 10 January.

Their most recent game saw them fall to defeat at the hands of Arminia Bielefeld, while they’ve also lost to Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig in recent matches.

Advertisement

Like Freiburg, Stuttgart have had no issues scoring goals – plundering 32 already. However, they’ve had problems keeping goals out, with 27 conceded.

Recent results between the sides have been mixed. In their last six meetings, Stuttgart have won three, Freiburg have won one and there have been two draws.

SC Freiburg form guide: L-W-W-L-D

VfB Stuttgart form guide: W-L-W-D-L

🗣️ Nils #Petersen über das 2:2 gegen Frankfurt und das kommende Heimspiel gegen Stuttgart!

___#SCF pic.twitter.com/49sKw7oLe3 — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) January 21, 2021

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Freiburg

Freiburg have a number of injuries to deal with coming into this game. Mark Flekken, Gian-Luca Itter, Jonathan Schmid, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Amir Abrashi and Baptiste Santamaria have all been ruled out.

Nicolas Hofler is also suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Mark Flekken, Gian-Luca Itter, Jonathan Schmid, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Amir Abrashi, Baptiste Santamaria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolas

Stuttgart

Stuttgart are expected to have four players missing for this game. Maxime Awoudja, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are all ruled out.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Silas Wamangituka and Nicolas Gonzalez are available again after suspensions.

Injured: Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Lilian Egloff, Clinton Mola, Maxime Awoudja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🗣️ "Für die zweite Hälfte haben wir uns viel vorgenommen und kassieren gleich das 0:2. Danach haben wir etwas zu zerfahren agiert, wenn wir auch zwei gute Chancen zum Anschluss hatten. Am Ende machen wir dann auf und kassieren das dritte Gegentor." #DSCVfBhttps://t.co/ourQuuQPb2 — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) January 20, 2021

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

SC Freiburg predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Muller, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Keven Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter, Roland Sallai, Yannik Keitel, Philipp Lienhart, Vincenzo Grifo, Ermedin Demirovic, Nils Petersen

VfB Stuttgart predicted XI (3-4-3): Gregor Kobel, Pascal Stenzel, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf, Silas Wamangituka, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa, Mateo Klimowicz, Gonzalo Castro, Nicolas Gonzalez

SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Both of these sides are more than capable of scoring goals, and both are equally unable to keep goals out.

That means that we should be in for an exciting game this weekend. Given the even nature of the clash, a draw seems highly likely.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 2-2 VfB Stuttgart