Schalke 04 vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Schalke 04 and Bochum go head-to-head at the Veltins-Arena in round six of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend without a win this season and will be desperate to end this poor record.

Schalke 04 were denied their first win of the new Bundesliga campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Stuttgart last Saturday.

They have now picked up three wins and lost two of their opening five league games, with their last win coming on July 31 when they beat Bremer SV 5-0 in the DFB Pokal.

Schalke’s next task pits them against a Bochum side who are winless in their last five meetings, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory in 2009.

Thomas Reis’ men were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last time out.

They have now lost their first five league games of the season, scoring three goals and shipping 15 in that time.

Bochum head into the weekend on a run of two wins from their last 10 away games in the Bundesliga, losing six and claiming two draws since the turn of the year.

Schalke 04 vs Bochum Head-To-Head

Schalke have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides. Bochum have picked up four wins in that time, while three games have ended in draws.

Schalke 04 Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Bochum Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Schalke 04 vs Bochum Team News

Schalke 04

The home side will be without Thomas Ouwejan and Marcin Kaminski, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Thomas Ouwejan, Marcin Kaminski

Suspended: None

Bochum

Jacek Goralski, Dominique Heintz, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Paul Grave are all recuperating from injuries and out of contention for Saturday’s game.

Injured: Jacek Goralski, Dominique Heintz, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Paul Grave

Suspended: None

Schalke 04 vs Bochum Predicted XI

Schalke 04 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Sepp van den Berg, Thomas Ouwejan; Tom Krauß, Florian Flick, Jordan Larsson; Dominick Drexler, Simon Terodde, Marius Bülter

Bochum Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Vasilis Lampropoulos, Jordi Osei-Tutu; Anthony Losilla, Gerrit Holtmann; Kevin Stöger, Takuma Asano, Philipp Forster; Simon Zoller

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Schalke 04 vs Bochum Prediction

Bochum have endured a horror start to the new campaign and are the only side yet to pick up any points after five rounds of matches. Schalke have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the visitors to claim their first win of the season.

Prediction: Schalke 04 2-0 Bochum

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P