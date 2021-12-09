Schalke 04 vs Nurnberg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will look to put the disappointment of losing to St. Pauli behind them when they face Nurnberg on Friday.

The Royal Blues have lost three of their last five games and have subsequently dropped to eighth in the 2. Bundesliga table.

Their upcoming opponents Nurnberg, too, have lost three of their last five, but find themselves fifth in the league table.

Robert Klauss’ side won their last game against Holstein Kiel, and are just a point away from a playoff spot.

Despite Schalke’s poor run of form, they are still just two points behind Jahn Regensburg, who currently occupy third position in the league table.

Schalke vs Nurnberg Head-to-head

Schalke have the head-to-head advantage between the two teams, having won this fixture 29 times. Nurnberg have beaten Schalke 18 times. 16 games between the two teams have ended as draws.

Nurnberg last beat Schalke in 2013, when both sides were in the top flight. Since then, they have played five times, with Schalke winning three and two games ending as draws.

Schalke form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Nurnberg form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Schalke vs Nurnberg Team News

Schalke

Schalke top-scorer Simon Terodde is still unavailable due to a calf injury and his absence is a massive blow for the Royal Blues. The duo of Darko Churlinov and Florian Flick are back in training and could feature at some point.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en



#S04 | 💬 Grammozis: "I'm doing well under the circumstances. Unfortunately, I won't be in the dugout tomorrow. Working from home is a challenging situation. I'm watching every session digitally, but I'm missing working with the players every day." #S04 FCN 💬 Grammozis: "I'm doing well under the circumstances. Unfortunately, I won't be in the dugout tomorrow. Working from home is a challenging situation. I'm watching every session digitally, but I'm missing working with the players every day."#S04 | #S04FCN https://t.co/nrYXpj4aMm

Salif Sane, Danny Latza and Michael Langer are not expected to feature, while the duo of Dominic Drexler and Blendi Idrizi are also doubtful. Marc Rzatkowski is out with an infection.

Injured: Salif Sane, Michael Langer, Simon Terodde, Danny Latza, Florian Flick

Doubtful: Dominic Drexler, Blendi Idrizi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marc Rzatkowski

Nurnberg

Florian Hubner is likely to miss out due to a shoulder injury. Lino Tempelmann is suspended and will serve a one-match ban against Schalke.

Injured: Florian Hubner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lino Tempelmann

Schalke vs Nurnberg Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-5-2): Martin Fraisl; Malick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Marcin Kaminski; Mehmet Aydin, Rodrigo Zalazar, Victor Palsson, Dries Wouters, Thomas Ouwejan; Marius Bülter, Marvin Pieringer

Nurnberg Probable XI (4-4-2): Christian Mathenia; Enrico Valentini, Christopher Schindler, Asger Sörensen, Tim Handwerker; Tom Krauß, Johannes Geis, Fabian Nürnberger, Mats Möller Daehli; Erik Shuranov, Manuel Schäffler

Schalke vs Nurnberg Prediction

Both sides are in a mixed run of form and will want a win to close the gap on the teams above them. Schalke have some key personnel missing, and that could affect their performance on Friday.

We expect the away sides to pick up a win at the Veltins Arena.

Also Read Article Continues below

Score prediction: Schalke 0-1 Nurnberg

Edited by Shardul Sant