Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Schalke and Borussia Dortmund square off in another edition of the fierce Revierderby in round 24 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Still licking their wounds from their Champions League exit, Edin Terzic’s men will look to return to winning ways and claim the local bragging rights.

Schalke picked up successive wins for the first time since July as they edged out Bochum 2-0 last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 home victory over Stuttgart on February 25 which saw their 13-game winless run come to an end.

With 19 points from 23 matches, Schalke are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, but could potentially leave the relegation zone and move up to 14th place with a win this weekend.

Elsewhere, Dortmund were dumped out of the Champions League on Saturday as they suffered a 2-0 second-leg defeat against Chelsea after claiming a 1-0 win in February’s reverse leg.

With their European quest now over, Terzic’s side turn their focus to the Bundesliga, where they have enjoyed a solid campaign and are pushing for their first title since 201.

Dortmund are currently on an eight-game winning streak in the Bundesliga and sit level on 49 points with first-placed Bayern Munich in the table.

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 60 wins from the last 169 meetings between the sides, Schalke boast a superior record in the history of the Revierderby.

Dortmund have picked up 56 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 43 occasions.

Terzic’s side are currently on a four-game winning streak against Schalke, while they are unbeaten in their last five games since a 4-2 loss in April 2019.

Schalke are unbeaten in their last six matches, claiming two wins and four draws since January’s 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Leipzig.

Dortmund have won 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions, with Wednesday’s loss against Chelsea being the exception.

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

While Schalke appear to have finally hit their stride, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Dortmund side who will be looking to make an immediate positive reaction following their Champions League exit.

The visitors boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to come out on top in another fierce Revierderby showdown.

Prediction: Schalke 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Dortmund have kept five clean sheets in their last five games against Schalke)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last nine meetings between the sides)

