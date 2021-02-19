Bundesliga 2020-21: Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more 

Struggling Schalke will host Borussia Dortmund in the Revier Derby in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The Royal Blues will hope for some derby glory to revitalize their campaign.

With just nine points and one win all season, Schalke are heavy favorites to go down and need a miracle to stave off relegation this season.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have a lot to play for as they are six points behind Wolfsburg, who are in the final UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

Dortmund picked up a morale-boosting Champions League away win against Sevilla in their last game, while Schalke held on for a 0-0 draw against Union Berlin.

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-head

The all-time Bundesliga results between the two sides are fairly even. While Schalke have won this fixture 32 times, Borussia Dortmund have managed 35 wins. A total of 30 games have ended level.

More recently, Dortmund have had the upper hand, winning thrice and losing just one out of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Dortmund’s attackers were in fine form in Andalusia on Wednesday and if they keep their form, Schalke could have a long night.

Schalke form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Schalke

Schalke have not been able to fully make use of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s services yet as the Dutchman is recovering from a muscle strain. He is expected to be out until March.

ℹ️ @KJ_Huntelaar is currently unavailable due to a muscular injury. The striker will complete some individual rehabilitative training for the time being.



The club and player will do all they can to get Klaas-Jan back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Head coach Christian Gross will also be without Salif Sane and Mark Uth. Goncalo Paciencia, Frederik Rönnow, and Kilian Ludewig are also unavailable.

Injured: Goncalo Paciencia, Frederik Rönnow, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Doubtful: Mark Uth

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic has a couple of big name absentees, as Axel Witsel and Roman Burki are not expected to feature. Thomas Delaney is expected to return to the lineup after missing out against Sevilla due to personal reasons.

What a group of lads! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hq1ewDIIVb — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 18, 2021

Injured: Axel Witsel, Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek

Doubtful: Thorgan Hazard

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fahrmann; Timo Becker, Shkodran Musatfi, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac; Suat Serdar, Benjamin Stambouli; Benito Raman, William, Amine Harit; Matthew Hoppe

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are clear favorites in the derby. Schalke’s defensive frailty could be exposed by Dortmund’s attackers, who were swift at their sizzling best against Sevilla.

We expect Die Swartzgelben to overcome Die Knappen, and do so comfortably in the derby.

Score prediction: Schalke 1-4 Borussia Dortmund