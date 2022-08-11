Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Schalke will entertain Borussia Monchengladbach at the Veltins-Arena in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

The home side suffered a defeat on their return to the Bundesliga last week as Koln inflicted a 3-1 loss on them. Dominick Drexler was sent off in the 35th minute and Koln made the most of their numerical advantage. Marius Bülter scored the consolation goal in the second half.

Monchengladbach got off to a winning start in their league campaign, recording a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim at home. Hoffenheim were reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute, which helped their cause.

With the two sides meeting for the first time after a gap of one season, both sides will be looking to resume their rivalry with a win.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



Pulling out bicycle kicks on What a way to start the season @BensebainiRamsPulling out bicyclekicks on #Bundesliga #MD1 is outrageous! @Borussia fans, can you think of a better opening-day goal than this? 🤔 What a way to start the season @BensebainiRams 👌Pulling out bicycle 🚴 kicks on #Bundesliga #MD1 is outrageous! @Borussia fans, can you think of a better opening-day goal than this? 🤔 https://t.co/hQ8BXpOBtk

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 132 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested, with the visitors enjoying a 49-48 lead in wins while 35 games have ended in draws.

Monchengladbach secured a league double over the hosts in the 2020-21 season and recorded a 3-0 win in their last trip to Schalke.

Schalke form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Schalke

There are no reported absentees for Die Königsblauen on account of injuries, though they will be a man down with Dominick Drexler suspended after his red card in the campaign opener. He has been handed a two-game ban.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en Dominick Drexler has been given a two-match ban following his red card against Köln.



#S04 Dominick Drexler has been given a two-match ban following his red card against Köln. ℹ️ Dominick Drexler has been given a two-match ban following his red card against Köln. #S04 https://t.co/cZ7fJKR4Qi

New signing Jordan Larsson has trained with the club and might get a start from the bench in this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suspended: Dominick Drexler.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marvin Friedrich and Luca Netz have resumed training after missing the season opener with an injury and illness respectively. Club captain Lars Stindl suffered a muscle injury in the DFB-Pokal first-round fixture last month and faces a significant time on the sidelines.

Hannes Wolf has been training individually and there are doubts over his availability for this fixture.

Injured: Lars Stindl.

Doubtful: Hannes Wolf.

Unavailable: None.

Suspended: None.

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XIs

Schalke (4-1-4-1): Alexander Schwolow (GK); Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Marcin Kaminski, Thomas Ouwejan; Alex Kral; Tom Krauß, Rodrigo Zalazar, Tobias Mohr, Florian Flick; Sebastian Polter.

Borussia Monchengladbach (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer (GK); Stefan Lainer, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Schalke struggled in their previous outing as they were reduced to 10 men in the first half. They will be hopeful of a better outing in their first home game of the campaign.

Borussia Monchengladbach continued their fine goalscoring form last time around after scoring nine goals in their DFB-Pokal fixture. The visitors have the better record in their recent encounters against the hosts and are the favorites to secure a win here.

Prediction: Schalke 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P