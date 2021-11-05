Schalke vs Darmstadt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

After a disappointing defeat against Heidenheim on the previous matchday, promotion hopefuls Schalke will aim to return to winning ways when they face Darmstadt on Sunday.

Despite their defeat, Schalke retained their position in the 2. Bundesliga promotion playoff spot and will hope to close the gap on Jahn Regensburg this weekend.

Despite the league positioning of the two sides, Darmstadt are in a better run of form, having won three of their last four games.

Their good form has seen them rise to sixth in the league table and a win against Schalke will take them above their opponents on Sunday.

Schalke boss Dimitrios Grammozis will want his side to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions and get their promotion chase back on track.

Schalke vs Darmstadt Head-to-head

Schalke have a clear head-to-head advantage over Darmstadt, having beaten them 10 times. Darmstadt have won the fixture just four times, and two games have ended as draws.

Four of Darmstadt’s wins against Schalke have come in the 2. Bundesliga and they hope to improve that record come Sunday.

Schalke form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Darmstadt form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Schalke vs Darmstadt Team News

Schalke

Dries Wouters is not expected to feature after picking up an ankle injury in training. Dominik Drexler’s flesh wound has healed, so he is expected to return.

Salif Sane and Michael Langer are expected to miss out once again.

Injured: Salif Sane, Michael Langer, Dries Wouters

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Darmstadt

Tim Skarke has completed training, but it remains to be seen if he will feature. Klaus Gjasula is in contention to make the matchday squad after recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Lasse Sobiech, Fabian Schnellhardt

Doubtful: Tim Skarke

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Darmstadt Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable Lineup (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Danny Latza, Mehmet Aydin; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Darmstadt Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Marcel Schuhen; Fabian Holland, Patric Pfeiffer, Thomas Isherwood, Matthias Bader; Klaus Gjasula, Tobias Kempe, Emir Karic, Mathias Honsak; Phillip Tietz, Luca Pfeiffer

Schalke vs Darmstadt Prediction

After two successive defeats away from home in all competitions, Schalke will be glad they are playing at home.

It is likely to be an even game, and we expect both sides to cancel each other out on Sunday at the Veltins Arena.

Prediction: Schalke 2-2 Darmstadt

Edited by Peter P