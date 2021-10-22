Schalke vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will host Dynamo Dresden in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday, and the Royal Blues will hope to continue their impressive run of results.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side have won their last three games in the league, and their good run has seen them climb up to third in the table.

Dresden, meanwhile, have been on a poor run of form. The Saxony-based outfit have picked up just one win from their last six league games and have dropped to 11th in the table.

The East Germans started the season brightly with three wins from their opening four games, but their recent run has shown they lack the quality for a promotion charge.

Schalke will be confident of picking up the three points when they face Dynamo Dresden at home as they have been solid at the back and have managed to get the job done up front.

Schalke vs Dynamo Dresden Head-to-head

Dynamo Dresden, surprisingly, has a head-to-head advantage between the two teams heading into the fixture. However, it must be mentioned that it’s been a while since the two teams faced off.

Schalke have won the fixture just twice, while Dresden have picked up five wins. Two games have ended in draws. The last time the two sides squared off in the league was in 1995, when Dresden won 2-1.

Schalke form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Dynamo Dresden form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Schalke vs Dynamo Dresden Team News

Schalke

Michael Langer continues to recover after undergoing surgery. Salif Sane and Danny Latza are back in training, but are not match fit yet. Mehmet-Can Aydin picked up an injury and had to come off against Hannover. He is unavailable.

Injured: Michael Langer, Mehmet-Can Aydin

Doubtful: Salif Sane, Danny Latza

Suspended: None

Dynamo Dresden

Brandon Borrello, Tim Knipping, Panagiotis Vlachodimos and Patrick Wiegers are not expected to feature. Michael Akoto also has a thigh issue and might not feature against Schalke.

Injured: Brandon Borrello, Tim Knipping, Panagiotis Vlachodimos, Patrick Wiegers

Doubtful: Michael Akoto

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Dynamo Dresden Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Dynamo Dresden Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Broll; Chris Löwe, Michael Sollbauer, Antonis Aidonis, Robin Becker; Yannick Stark, Paul Will; Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Luca Herrmann, Morris Schröter; Christoph Daferner

Schalke vs Dynamo Dresden Prediction

We expect Schalke to overcome Dynamo Dresden on Saturday. Keep an eye on Simon Terodde, who is one goal away from becoming the record goal-scorer in the 2. Bundesliga.

Prediction: Schalke 2-1 Dynamo Dresden

