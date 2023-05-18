Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023 

Schalke will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the VELTINS-Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season but continue to fight to retain their top-flight status ahead of their penultimate game of the season.

They were thrashed 6-0 by league leaders Bayern Munich in their last game and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target throughout the match.

Schalke sit 16th in the league table with just 30 points picked up so far. They are just one point above automatic relegation and will be desperate to widen that gap this weekend.

Frankfurt have had mixed results in the Bundesliga of late and are now in danger of missing out on European football next season. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 victory over Mainz, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including team top scorer Randal Kolo Muani.

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Schalke and Frankfurt. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and their last nine across all competitions.

The Royal Blues are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of 31.

Seven of Frankfurt's 10 league defeats this season have come away from home.

Schalke have picked up just 19 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Werder Bremen (16) have picked up fewer.

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Schalke's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Frankfurt have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous 13 outings. Their away form in the league of late has been worrisome and they may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Schalke 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

