Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday as Adolf Hutter's side continue their march towards the top four.

Frankfurt are currently fifth in the league, one point behind Borussia Dortmund in fourth. A win on Saturday could potentially see Die Adler finish the weekend level on points with third-placed Wolfsburg going into the the final matchday of the season.

Hutter's side have faltered of late, having won only two of their last five league games. They will come up against the league's bottom side when they take on Schalke at the weekend.

Dimitrios Grammozis' side have already been relegated from the Bundesliga after what has been a truly dismal season for Die Knappen.

Schalke have only managed two wins all season and will go into the game on Saturday having lost eight of their last 10 league games.

The @Bundesliga_EN table as we head into Matchday 33. 📋



Two games to go, fight until the end! 🦅#SGE pic.twitter.com/b7zyHH8hlg — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) May 12, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt have a great chance of bolstering their prospects of finishing in the top four with a win against Schalke on Saturday.

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Die Adler have won four of their last five league meetings, with Schalke winning one.

Hutter's side beat Die Knappen 3-1 in the reverse ficture earlier this season.

Schalke Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Sebastian Rode could miss the game on Saturday

Schalke

Schalke will miss a host of players for the game on Saturday. Benjamin Stambouli, Hamza Mendyl, Matija Nastasic, Mehmet Aydin, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell and William have all been ruled out due to injury.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is also unavailable due to off-field issues, while Sead Kolasinac is suspended for the game.

Injured: Benjamin Stambouli, Hamza Mendyl, Matija Nastasic, Mehmet Aydin, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell, William, Nabil Bentaleb

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sead Kolasinac

Eintracht Frankfurt

Hutter will be sweating on the fitness of Sebastian Rode and Tuta after the pair picked up knocks in the draw against Mainz last week.

Apart from that, Eintracht Frankfurt should have a full-strength squad for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sebastian Rode, Tuta

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Malick Thiaw, Salif Sane, Shkodran Mustafi; Bastian Oczipka, Amine Harit, Florian Flick, Blendi Idrizi, Timo Becker; Matthew Hoppe, Klaas Jan Huntelaar

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Ilsanker; Filip Kostic, Makoto Hasebe, Djibril Sow, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada; Luka Jovic, Andre Silva

Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Frankfurt should not have too many problems getting past a poor Schalke side on Saturday.

We expect Hutter's side to win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Schalke 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt