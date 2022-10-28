Schalke vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022 

Schalke will host Freiburg at the VELTINS-Arena on Sunday (October 30) evening in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a near-abysmal return to the top flight, prompting the dismissal of manager Frank Kramer. Former Bochum boss Thomas Reis has come in as the new head coach. Schalke lost 2-1 to Hertha Berlin last time out and were headed towards a draw after Florent Mollet's late equaliser but were undone by a late winner. Schalke sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga with just six points.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have had a largely solid campaign and will fancy themselves as early European contenders. They beat ten-man Werder Bremen 2-0 in their last league outing before playing out a 1-1 draw against Olympiacos on Thursday to secure top spot in their UEFA Europa League group.

The visitors are third in the league table with 21 points from 11 games. They will now look to continue their good run of form.

Schalke vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Schalke and Freiburg. The hosts have won 12 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won two more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture.

Schalke have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

The Royal Blues have picked up just four points at home this season, the joint-fewest alongside newly promoted Werder Bremen.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have picked up 11 points on the road this season. Only Mainz (12) have picked up more.

Schalke have the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 26 goals.

Schalke vs Freiburg Prediction

Schalke are on a five-game losing streak and have lost their last six outings across competitions. They have won just one of their five home games this season and could struggle here.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last 15 across competitions. They have lost just one away game all season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Schalke 0-3 Freiburg

Schalke vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last nine matchups.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

