Schalke vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Rock-bottom in the league table, a struggling Schalke host relegation rivals Freiburg at the Veltins Arena on Wednesday in a midweek Bundesliga fixture.

Poor old Schalke can't seem to find a way to win games at the moment. The Gelsenkirchen side are now on a 27-match streak without a win in all competitions.

That is a shambolic spell for a club often seen in the top echelons of German football. The Royal Blues came close to breaking that run on Sunday against Augsburg.

They led the game 2-1 against 10 men before Marco Richter equalized for the Bavarian side late in stoppage time.

Schalke were minutes away from victory...and then came Marco Richter 👊#FCAS04 highlights 📽️ pic.twitter.com/84x4nQ37LI — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 13, 2020

Schalke have just four points from 11 games in the Bundesliga, and have conceded a shocking 33 goals - eight more than the next worst defence in the league.

In contrast, Freiburg succeeded in breaking a 10 game winless streak of their own by beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 on Saturday.

A Vincenzo Grifo penalty and stoppage-time goal from Jeong Woo-yeong gave the Breisgau side three important points at home, helping them retain the 14th place in the table.

A win against Schalke would help them move further away from the drop zone and closer to the top half of the table.

Schalke vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Historically speaking, this has been a very evenly-contested match-up, with the two sides splitting the 32 games between them with 12 wins each. The other eight fixtures have ended in draws.

However, in the past 10 games, Freiburg have come out on top four times compared to Schalke winning only twice. The four other games have ended in draws.

Freiburg also have the most recent bragging rights between the two sides, destroying Schalke 4-0 in the previous fixture between the two clubs in June 2020.

Form guide (in Bundesliga)

Schalke: L-D-L-L-L

Freiburg: W-D-D-L-L

Schalke vs Freiburg Team News

Schalke's game against Augsburg on Sunday was marred by a head injury to striker Mark Uth which rendered him unconscious on the pitch. Fortunately, the club soon confirmed that the 29-year-old was stable in the hospital.

🗣️ "Evening everyone. I'm doing well 💪 I will hopefully leave hospital tomorrow. Thanks for all the messages. Mark 💙"



Good to hear 🙏#S04 pic.twitter.com/Rplu1UMNmr — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) December 13, 2020

However, Uth is almost certain to miss the Freiburg clash on Wednesday, adding to manager Manuel Baum's injury woes as he already has several first team players on the treatment table.

Injuries: Mark Uth, Frederik Ronnow, Goncalo Paciencia, Ahmed Kutucu

Doubtful: Rabbi Matondo

Suspensions: None

Freiburg boss Christian Streich has injury concerns of his own with five first-team players set to miss the trip to Schalke. Midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon has returned to training. That will be welcome news, but his participation in Wednesday's game remains in doubt.

Injuries: Yannik Keitel, Gian-Luca Itter, Lukas Kubler, Janik Haberer, Mark Flekken

Doubtful: Kwon Chang-hoon

Suspensions: None

Schalke vs Freiburg Predicted Line-up

Schalke Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ralf Fährmann; Malick Thiaw, Ozan Kabak, Salif Sane, Bastian Oczipka; Omar Mascarell; Alessandro Schopf, Suat Serdar, Nassim Boujellab, Benito Raman; Steven Skrzybski

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Muller; Manuel Gulde, Keven Schlotterbeck, Philipp Leinhart; Chris Gunter, Nicolas Hofler, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer

Schalke vs Freiburg Prediction

Despite failing to end their winless run, Schalke looked much better in the game against Augsburg, even dominating at times. Salif Sane returning to the fold should strengthen their failing defence, which has leaked goals at an average of three-per-game this season.

Freiburg had a successful evening against Arminia despite missing several key first-team players. A clean sheet on Saturday should boost their morale, as their defending has been as woeful as Schalke's this season.

Schalke's confidence and belief is understandably shattered right now. But if they build on Sunday's performance, they could come through with three crucial points and kickstart a huge turnaround to save their season.

Prediction: Schalke 2-1 Freiburg