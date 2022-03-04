Schalke vs Hansa Rostock prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will hope to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Hansa Rostock in the 2. Bundesliga.

The Royal Blues dropped two crucial points against Karlsruher in their previous game and are now three points behind the promotion playoff spot.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side have a favorable fixture against a team who are struggling at the bottom end of the table in what is a must-win game in the race for promotion.

Hansa Rostock are on a three-game winless streak. Their most recent match ended with a 2-0 defeat to Nuremberg.

Although Hansa Rostock are well clear of the bottom two places, they will want to avoid finishing in the relegation playoff spot as well.

They are currently a point behind both Dynamo Dresden and Sandhausen, who are level on 26 points.

Schalke vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is not heavily one-sided. While Schalke have won this fixture 11 times, Hansa Rostock are not far behind with nine wins.

The game has ended all square five times. Die Knappen beat Hansa Rostock away from home in the reverse fixture and will hope for a similar outcome at home.

Schalke form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Hansa Rostock form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Schalke vs Hansa Rostock Team News

Schalke

Thomas Ouwejan is a slight doubt for the clash after playing through a minor injury against Karlsruher. He will be assessed closer to the game.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en Grammozis: "Ouwejan felt something during a sprint in Karlsruhe. He was able to play on though. We have rested him and will see how he feels today and tomorrow."



#S04 | Grammozis: "Ouwejan felt something during a sprint in Karlsruhe. He was able to play on though. We have rested him and will see how he feels today and tomorrow." #S04 FCH 💬 Grammozis: "Ouwejan felt something during a sprint in Karlsruhe. He was able to play on though. We have rested him and will see how he feels today and tomorrow."#S04 | #S04FCH https://t.co/uxCLGKQSMs

Michael Langer, Andreas Vindheim and Mehmet Aydin are expected to miss out again. Danny Latza came off the bench against Karlsruher and could once again be used as a substitute on Saturday.

Injured: Michael Langer, Andreas Vindheim, Mehmet Aydin

Doubtful: Thomas Ouwejan

Suspended: None

Hansa Rostock

Nik Omladic and Simon Rhein are not expected to feature as per manager Jens Hartel. Maurice Litka is also expected to miss out, while Ridge Munsy is a doubt.

Injured: Nik Omladic, Simon Rhein, Maurice Litka

Doubtful: Ridge Munsy

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Hansa Rostock Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-5-2): Martin Fraisl; Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Salif Sane; Florian Flick, Rodrigo Zalazar, Blendi Idrizi, Henning Matriciani, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terrode

Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Kolke; Nico Neidhart, Ryan Malone, Damian Rossbach, Calogero Rizzuto; Lukas Frode, Nils Froling, Hanno Behrens, Baxter Bahn, Danylo Sikan; John Verhoek

Schalke vs Hansa Rostock Prediction

Dimitrios Grammozis' side should be able to bounce back and beat relegation-threatened Hansa Rostock at home. We predict a comfortable home win for Die Knappen.

Prediction: Schalke 2-0 Hansa Rostock

Edited by Peter P