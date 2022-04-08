Schalke vs Heidenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will look to continue their winning form when they take on Heidenheim at home in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

Null Vier have won three games in a row in the 2. Bundesliga, which has seen them close the gap on league leaders Werder Bremen to just two points.

The goal will be to finish in the top three, with Schalke just a point behind both Darmstadt and St. Pauli, who occupy second and third respectively.

Heidenheim are not completely out of the promotion picture yet, but they will need to be more consistent for a late charge.

Frank Schmidt’s side are seventh in the league table, and are six points behind St. Pauli, who occupy the promotion playoff spot.

Heidenheim have been inconsistent as they have managed two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five league games.

Schalke vs Heidenheim Head-to-head

The reverse fixture in October was the first time the two sides met, and Heidenheim put in a dogged display to win 1-0 at home.

Schalke are in a team in form and will look to avenge their away defeat when they host Heidenheim in front of their fans at the Veltins-Arena.

Schalke form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Heidenheim form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Schalke vs Heidenheim Team News

Schalke

In his press conference, Mike Buskens explained that Victor Palsson is not expected to feature after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thomas Ouwejan is also a doubt, and he will be assessed closer to the game. The duo of Andreas Vindheim and Mehmet Aydin are back in training, but they will not be match-fit for the clash against Heidenheim.

Michael Langer and Marvin Pieringer are still out injured.

Injured: Michael Langer, Marvin Pieringer, Victor Palsson (COVID-19), Andreas Vindheim, Mehmet Aydin

Doubtful: Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Salazar

Suspended: None

Heidenheim

Frank Schmidt revealed that apart from Paul Tschernuth and Tim Seifert, he has a fully fit squad to choose from against Schalke.

Injured: Paul Tschernuth, Tim Seifert

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Heidenheim Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (4-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marius Lode, Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Thomas Ouwejan; Florian Flick, Ko Itakura, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Heidenheim Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Kevin Müller; Jonas Föhrenbach, Patrick Mainka, Oliver Hüsing, Marnon Busch; Norman Theuerkauf; Jan Schöppner, Tobias Mohr, Kevin Sessa, Christian Kühlwetter; Tim Kleindienst

Schalke vs Heidenheim Prediction

Schalke’s performances on the pitch have improved under Buskens, and it’s no surprise that they are not getting the right results.

A clash against Heidenheim, who are a well-drilled side, will be difficult, but we expect the hosts to win again.

Prediction: Schalke 2-1 Heidenheim

