Schalke vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke host Hertha Berlin at the Veltins Arena on Wednesday in the latest round of Bundesliga games.

Schalke's relegation from Germany's top tier was confirmed last month. Die Königsblauen have mustered a dismal tally of 13 points from 31 games, and as a result, are at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

They were handed a 4-2 loss by Hoffenheim in their last league game away from home.

Hertha Berlin are involved in a relegation battle and will have to secure a win against Schalke to move three points clear of other candidates.

They have gathered 31 points from the same number of matches, sitting in 14th spot on the table.

Schalke vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

Schalke and Hertha Berlin have played 42 games between them so far, with the former prevailing in 22 of those. Hertha Berlin have won 12 matches, while eight games have resulted in draws.

The last league meeting between Schalke and Hertha Berlin took place back in January at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Hertha won with an emphatic 3-0 scoreline.

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-L-L

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-W-D

Schalke vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Schalke

Matija Nastasic will not be able to feature in Wednesday's game because of a calf problem. Nassim Boujellab has been sidelined with a ligament injury, while Hamza Mendyl is out with an ankle issue.

Omar Mascarell and William continue to miss games due to a torn muscle and cruciate ligament rupture respectively.

Injured: Matija Nastasic, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell, William and Hamza Mendyl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

💬 Dimitrios #Grammozis at the #S04BSC press conference: "In terms of team news, not much has changed since the Hoffenheim game. The players who were there are mostly the ones who will also be available against Hertha." #S04 pic.twitter.com/uZevkiYAZV — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 10, 2021

Hertha Berlin

Luca Netz and former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi have been ruled out with metatarsal fractures. Both Rune Jarstein and Marvin Plattenhardt are undergoing quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests.

Veteran midfielder Sami Khedira is not available for selection, while Dodi Lukebakio remains out with general fitness concerns.

Injured: Luca Netz, Matteo Guendouzi, Sami Khedira, and Dodi Lukebakio

Covid-19: Rune Jarstein, Marvin Plattenhardt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XIs

Schalke Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ralf Fährmann; Timo Becker, Shkodran Mustafi, Malick Thiaw; Alessandro Schöpf, Can Bozdogan, Sead Kolasinac, Kerim Calhanoglu; Amine Harit - Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Benito Raman

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexander Schwolow; Lukas Klünter, Niklas Stark , Marton Dardai; Peter Pekarik, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart, Deyovasio Zeefuik; Nemanja Radonjic - Jhon Cordoba, Krzysztof Piatek

Schalke vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Schalke have been extremely poor at both ends of the pitch and it is difficult to imagine them as the team who will come out on top in this clash.

Hertha Berlin are the clear favorites to win Wednesday's game.

Prediction: Schalke 0-2 Hertha Berlin