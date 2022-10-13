Schalke vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2022

On matchday 10 of the Bundesliga on Friday (October 14), Schalke will entertain Hoffenheim at the Arena AufSchalke.

The hosts have struggled on their return to the top flight, winning just one of their nine games. Schalke have lost their last three games, including a 4-0 drubbing against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are also not in the best of form either, as they're winless in their last three games. They're coming off a 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen at home. Niclas Fullkrug's 87th-minute penalty condemned them to their third loss of the season. The two teams will lock horns in the DFB-Pokal second round on Tuesday.

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 27 times acrosscompetitions. Hoffenheim have a narrow 11-9 lead in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Schalke have won only four of their last 40 Bundesliga games.

Schalke's last Bundesliga meeting with Hoffenheim was in the 2020-21 season, where they shared the spoils across two meetings. Schalke were relegated last campaign.

Only last-placed Bochum have conceded more goals (23) than Schalke (21) in the Bundesliga this term.

Schalke have lost five Bundesliga games this season, with only last-placed Bochum (7) suffering more.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Schalke's last six home league games. They have conceded at least twice in five of them.

Schalke have not scored in just one of their 14 home games against Hoffenheim across competitions. They have also scored in all four home games this season, with goals at home accounting for 80% of their strike tally for the season.

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Schalke have just one win this season, with that triumph coming against Bochum last month. Die Kraichgauer have just one win on their travels this season, and their last two away games have seen fewer than 2.5 goals.

Given the form of the two teams and Schalke's decent home record against the visitors, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Schalke 1-1 Hoffenheim

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Schalke to score first - Yes

