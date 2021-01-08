Schalke vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke host Hoffenheim at the Veltins Arena in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday, with both sides desperate for a win.

Schalke have not won a Bundesliga match in almost a year, and are rooted to the bottom of the table at the moment.

They have already sacked two head coaches this season, with David Wagner and Manuel Baum losing their jobs.

Christian Gross has taken over, but he also started poorly. In his first game in charge of Schalke, they were beaten 3-0 by Hertha Berlin thanks to goals from Matteo Guendouzi, Jhon Cordoba and Krysztof Piatek.

Schalke have just four draws in 14 Bundesliga games so far this season, but they remain just six points off safety. A good run of results could be what it takes for them to secure safety in the German top-flight.

On the other hand, Hoffenheim have lost three of their last four games in the league and have dropped down to 13th position.

In their last match, an awful first-half display condemned them to a 3-1 loss to Freiburg.

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

In the last 41 fixtures between these two sides, Schalke have won 22 games while Hertha have won on 11 occasions. Eight games have ended in draws.

Advertisement

Schalke form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Hoffenheim form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Team News

Schalke

Steven Skrzybski, Kilian Ludewig, Goncalo Pacienca, Benito Raman, Nassim Boujellab and Salif Sane will all miss this game for Schalke, due to injury concerns.

Nabil Bentaleb is unavailable because of disciplinary issues that resulted in an internal suspension from the club.

New signing Sead Kolasinac is unlikely to play this game, just days after rejoining the club from Arsenal. Meanwhile, Rabbi Matondo has left Schalke to join Stoke City on loan.

ℹ️ @rabbi_matondo has moved on loan to @stokecity until the end of the season.



Good luck in the Potteries, Rabbi 💪#S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 7, 2021

Injuries: Goncalo Paciencia, Kilian Ludewig, Benito Raman, Nassim Boujellab, Salif Sane, Steven Skrzybski

Doubtful: Sead Kolasinac

Suspensions: None

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will be without Sebastian Rudy for the remainder of the season after he tore his collateral ligament in his knee during the defeat to Freiburg.

In addition, Hoffenhim will also be without Ermin Bicakcic, Florian Grillitsch, Kostas Stafylidis, Benjamin Hubner, Havard Nordtveit, Dennis Geiger and Kevin Akpoguma.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, nothing has changed on the injury front. None of them are ready for action yet."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#S04TSG pic.twitter.com/ZW6MnPcDgO — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 7, 2021

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Kostas Stafylidis, Benjamin Hubner, Havard Nordtveit, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fährmann; Malick Thiaw, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka; Omar Mascarell, Suat Serdar; Amine Harit, Alessandro Schopf, Mark Uth; Ahmed Kutucu

Hoffenheim Predixted XI (): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Kasim Nuhu, Kevin Vogt, Ryan Sessegnon; Diadie Samassekou, Mijat Gacinovic, Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Ishak Belfodil, Andrej Kramaric

Schalke vs Hoffenheim Prediction

We predict that Schalke's horror run will continue, as they aren't able to buy a win from anywhere.

Even with their injury worries, Hoffenheim have big players like Kramaric in attack, which should see them win this encounter.

Prediction: Schalke 0-2 Hoffenheim