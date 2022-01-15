Schalke vs Holstein Kiel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Promotion hopefuls Schalke will return to 2. Bundesliga action after the winter break when they host Holstein Kiel at the Veltins Arena on Sunday.

Schalke had a tough start to their league campaign, with several new players in the squad, but adapted well to stay within touching distance of the promotion spots.

The goal in the second half of the season must be to be more consistent and finish in the top two positions.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side are six points off the top of the league table and will look to start the second half of the season with a win.

Holstein Kiel, on the other hand, are languishing in mid-table. They will be the underdogs heading into the game.

Schalke vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off just four times, with Schalke winning three times. Holstein Keil’s only win came way back in 1943 when they beat Die Knappen 4-1.

Schalke won the reverse fixture 3-0 away from home, and will hope for a similar outcome at home.

Schalke form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Holstein Kiel form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Schalke vs Holstein Kiel Team News

Schalke

Schalke will be without Mehmet Aydin (hamstring), Dominik Drexler (muscle injury), Marcin Kaminski (COVID-19), and Michael Langer (knee injury). Danny Latza is also unlikely to feature.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en Marcin Kaminski has returned a positive rapid test result and will carry out a PCR test to confirm. The player has no symptoms. The rest of the players and staff returned negative results.



#S04 Marcin Kaminski has returned a positive rapid test result and will carry out a PCR test to confirm. The player has no symptoms. The rest of the players and staff returned negative results. ℹ️ Marcin Kaminski has returned a positive rapid test result and will carry out a PCR test to confirm. The player has no symptoms. The rest of the players and staff returned negative results.#S04 https://t.co/6KkX4Mrgmo

Dries Wouters has moved out on loan. Marius Lode and Andreas Vindheim have joined the club, but are not expected to start against Kiel.

Injured: Mehmet Aydin, Dominik Drexler, Michael Langer, Danny Latza

Unavailable: Marcin Kaminski

Suspended: None

Holstein Kiel

Holstein Kiel will be without former Schalke ace Lewis Holtby (COVID-19) and Noah Awuku (ligament tear). Fabian Reese and Phil Neumann are also doubts for the clash.

Injured: Noah Awuku

Unavailable: Lewis Holtby, Fabian Reese, Phil Neumann

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Holstein Kiel Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Florian Flick; Victor Palsson; Reinhold Ranftl, Rodrigo Zalazar, Blendi Idrizi, Thomas Ouwejan; Marius Bülter, Simon Terrode

Holstein Kiel Probable XI (3-5-2): Thomas Dähne; Simon Lorenz, Hauke Wahl, Stefan Thesker; Jonas Sterner, Philipp Sander, Dominik Porath, Alexander Mühling, Josuha Mees; Fin Bartels, Benedikt Pichler

Schalke vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Schalke will be confident of picking up a win at home. The fans at Veltins Arena are often important and play a role, and Schalke will miss them. But the overall quality of the squad should be on show against Holstein Kiel.

Also Read Article Continues below

Score prediction: Schalke 2-1 Holstein Kiel

Edited by Peter P