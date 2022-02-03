Schalke vs Jahn Regensburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

After dismantling Erzgebirge Aue 5-0 in their previous outing, Schalke will host Jahn Regensburg at home in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Royal Blues put in a clinical display to record their biggest win of the season away from home and climbed up to fourth in the league table.

Dimitrios Grammozis’ side are just a point behind Werder Bremen, who occupy the promotion playoff spot in the league table.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en



"Regensburg are a very mature team. We didn't play well against them earlier this season, but have grown a lot since. You can't compare our team now to what it was back then. I'm convinced we will deliver a strong performance against them."

It is incredibly tight at the top of the league table as Schalke and Regensburg are separated by just three points.

The Royal Blues have started the second half of the season well and will hope for a good run of form in the coming weeks to occupy one of the top three positions in the league table.

Schalke vs Jahn Regensburg Head-to-head

Jahn Regensburg comfortably won the reverse fixture 4-1 at home, so Schalke will hope to exact some revenge come Saturday.

The two sides have not faced off against each other too many times as the game in August last year was only the third clash between the two teams.

The head-to-head record between the two teams is even at the moment. Both teams have won this fixture once, with one game ending as a draw.

Schalke form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Jahn Regensburg form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Schalke vs Jahn Regensburg Team News

Schalke

Schalke captain Danny Latza has undergone appendix surgery and will be unavailable for three weeks.

Michael Langer and Mehmet Aydin are not expected to play a part. Dominick Drexler has also been ruled out.

Injured: Michael Langer, Mehmet Aydin, Dominik Drexler

Unavailable: Danny Latza

Suspended: None

Jahn Regensburg

Regensburg manager Mersad Selimbegovic has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Jahn Regensburg Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl (GK); Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Salif Sane; Victor Palsson; Andreas Vindheim, Rodrigo Zalazar, Blendi Idrizi, Thomas Ouwejan; Marvin Pieringer, Simon Terrode

Jahn Regensburg Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alexander Meyer (GK); Leon Guwara, Scott Kennedy, Steve Breitkreuz, Benedikt Saller; Max Besuschkow, Benedikt Gimber; Erik Wekesser, Konrad Faber; Carlo Boukhalfa; Andreas Albers

Schalke vs Jahn Regensburg Prediction

Regensburg have been in poor form of late, losing four of their last five games in the league. Schalke, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their commanding performance against Erzgebirge.

Grammozis’ side got some much-needed match fitness as well when they faced Koln in a friendly that ended 2-2 on 27 January.

We therefore expect Schalke to come out victorious when they face Regensburg on Saturday.

Score prediction: Schalke 2-0 Jahn Regensburg

