Schalke vs Karlsruher prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will host Karlsruher at the Veltins Arena in 2. Bundesliga action this Friday in what could be an intriguing game.

The two sides are separated by just one point in the league, but one team has been in better form of late than the other.

Schalke put a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Jahn Regensburg behind them to win two games on the bounce. Their gritty display against Paderborn this past weekend showed Dimitrios Grammozis’ side can dig deep to pick up results.

Karlsruher, on the other hand, have gone four league games without a win and need a victory to put their promotion hopes back on track.

A game away from home against Schalke will not be easy, even more so considering the Royal Blues’ recent form.

Schalke vs Karlsruher Head-to-head

Schalke have a head-to-head advantage heading into the fixture. The Royal Blues have won this fixture 19 times, while Karlsruher have won it 13 times. A total of 17 games have ended in draws.

Karlsruher, however, have never lost a game against Schalke when the two have faced off in the second division, and they will look to preserve that record come Friday.

Schalke form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Karlsruher form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Schalke vs Karlsruher Team News

Schalke

Blendi Idrizi is not expected to return before the end of the month. Salif Sane and Danny Latza are still unavailable, though the latter has returned to individual training.

Ko Itakura played against Paderborn despite initial doubts, and is expected to feature once again in the back three.

Injured: Danny Latza, Salif Sane, Blendi Idrizi

Suspended: None

Karlsruher

Leon Jensen and Paul Lohr are expected to miss out once again. Sebastian Jung played against Holstien Kiel, but has picked up an injury in training and is likely to miss out.

Karlsruher SC @KarlsruherSC



Like = Gute Besserung, Sebi! 💙



#KSCmeineHeimat 🤒🤕 Sebastian Jung hat sich gestern das Knie verdreht, nun hat sich der erste Verdacht leider bestätigt: Er hat sich das vordere Kreuzband im rechten Knie gerissen 😥➡️ s.ksc.de/3vp Like = Gute Besserung, Sebi! 💙 🤒🤕 Sebastian Jung hat sich gestern das Knie verdreht, nun hat sich der erste Verdacht leider bestätigt: Er hat sich das vordere Kreuzband im rechten Knie gerissen 😥➡️ s.ksc.de/3vp



Like = Gute Besserung, Sebi! 💙



#KSCmeineHeimat https://t.co/bCELCirMFO

Injured: Leon Jensen, Paul Lohr, Sebastian Jung

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Karlsruher Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Florian Flick, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Karlsruher Probable XI (4-3-3): Marius Gersbeck; Marco Thiede, Daniel Gordon, Christoph Kobald, Philip Heise; Tim Breithaupt, Jerome Gondorf, Marvin Wanitzek; Marc Lorenz, Philipp Hofmann, Kyoung-rok Choi

Schalke vs Karlsruher Prediction

Schalke have become stronger defensively in recent games and we expect them to retain their rigidity at the back. With Simon Terodde in brilliant form, they haven’t found it hard to score goals either.

We expect Die Knappen to pick up a narrow win against Karlsruher.

Prediction: Schalke 1-0 Karlsruher

