Schalke vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Schalke will host Koln at the VELTINS-Arena on Sunday (January 29) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a rather torrid return to the top flight, with new manager Thomas Reis under pressure to deliver results. The Royal Blues were given a 6-1 hiding by an in-form RB Leipzig side in their last league game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. Schalke have picked up just nine points from 17 games and sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Koln, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have enjoyed a solid return to action after the winter break and are now pushing for the top half of the standings.

They played out a 1-1 draw against defending champions Bayern Munich in their last league game. Koln looked set to get all three points before Joshua Kimmich netted a late leveller for the Bavarians.

Schalke vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Schalke and Koln, with each side winning 12 games apiece.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in the fixture and their last nine across competitions.

Schalke have picked up just seven points at home in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the Bundesliga alongside Mainz.

Only one of the Billy Goats' five league wins this season has come at home.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this season, conceding 41 times.

Schalke vs Koln Prediction

Schalke have lost their last three league games on the bounce, conceding 11 goals and scoring just once. They have lost five of their last six home league games and could struggle again.

Koln, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after going winless in five competitive matches. They're in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Schalke 1-2 Koln

Schalke vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Koln

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes