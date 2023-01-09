Schalke vs Nurnberg Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan 10th, 2023

Schalke take on Nurnberg at the Titanic Sports Center in a club friendly on Tuesday, with both sides having had poor seasons so far.

Schalke are currently bottom of the Bundesliga, having only picked up three wins this season. Thomas Reis' side have been in disastrous form of late, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to pick up momentum with a win against Nurnberg ahead of the domestic season's restart.

Nurnberg are currently 11th in the 2. Bundesliga, two points above the relegation zone. Markus Weinzierl's side have been in decent form of late, having only lost one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Schalke on Tuesday.

FC Schalke 04 @s04 🤝



Am Dienstag (10.1.) übertragen wir die Partie gegen den



Alle Infos Test unter FreundenAm Dienstag (10.1.) übertragen wir die Partie gegen den @1_fc_nuernberg - präsentiert von #Böklunder - kostenfrei und live auf YouTube.Alle Infos Test unter Freunden 🔵⚪️🤝🔴⚫️Am Dienstag (10.1.) übertragen wir die Partie gegen den @1_fc_nuernberg - präsentiert von #Böklunder - kostenfrei und live auf YouTube.Alle Infos ⬇️

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Schalke vs Nurnberg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Schalke have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won four of them.

Schalke came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met, back in May 2022. Goals from Rodrigo Zalazar and Simon Terrode were enough to secure the win on the night, with Lukas Schleimer getting on the scoresheet for Nurnberg.

Schalke have the worst attack in the Bundesliga, having only scored 13 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Nurnberg have the worst attack in 2. Bundesliga, having only scored 16 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Schalke vs Nurnberg Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Schalke will miss a host of players due to injury, with Alex Kral, Justin Heekeren, Leo Greimi, Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar and Sepp van den Berg all unavailable. Meanwhile, Florian Hubner, Taylan Duman and Tim Handwerker are all out injured for Nurnberg.

Neither side have been in good goalscoring form recently. We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a scoreless draw.

Prediction: Schalke 0-0 Nurnberg

Schalke vs Nurnberg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both teams have been poor in front of goal this season)

Tip 3 - Four or more bookings in the game (Neither side have had the best disciplinary record this season)

Poll : 0 votes