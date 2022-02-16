Schalke vs Paderborn prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

The 2. Bundesliga returns this week and will see Schalke host Paderborn at the VELTIN-Arena on Friday evening in the second tier of German football.

Schalke's pursuit of promotion took a hit last time out as they lost 2-1 to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Blendi Idrizi gave the Royal Blues the lead in the first half with his first goal of the season before a 10-minute double from their opponents just after the restart saw them lose the game.

The home team sit fifth in the league table with 37 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways when they play on Friday.

Paderborn are struggling for form at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against Dynamo Dresden in their last game despite dominating proceedings for the bulk of the game.

Paderborn currently sit mid-table in eighth place with 32 points from 22 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways as soon as possible to give themselves a fighting chance at promotion.

Schalke vs Paderborn Head-to-Head

There have been just eight meetings between Schalke and Paderborn. The hosts are unbeaten in all eight matchups with a record of seven wins and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Schalke won the game 1-0, with Simon Terodde scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half.

Schalke Form Guide: D-D-L-D-D

Paderborn Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Schalke vs Paderborn Team News

Schalke

The hosts have a few absentees ahead of Friday's game. Danny Latza, Mehmet Aydin, Michael Langer and Andreas Vindheim are all injured and will not play against Paderborn. Dominick Drexler has recovered from a recent bout with COVID-19 but may not be available to play on Friday.

Injured: Danny Latza, Mehmet Aydin, Michael Langer, Andreas Vindheim

Doubtful: Dominick Drexler

Suspended: None

Paderborn

Frederic Ananou and Marcel Mehlem are both injured and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Frederic Ananou, Marcel Mehlem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Paderborn Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl (GK); Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Marcin Kaminski; Victor Palsson; Marius Butler, Rodrigo Zalazar, Blendi Idrizi, Thomas Ouwejan; Marvin Pieringer, Simon Terrode

Paderborn Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jannik Huth; Julian Justvan, Jasper van der Werff, Uwe Hünemeier, Robin Yalcin; Philipp Klement, Ron Schallenberg, Maximilian Thalhammer; Florent Muslija; Kai Pröger, Dennis Srbeny

Schalke vs Paderborn Prediction

Schalke's latest result ended a five-game winless run in the league and they will now be looking to bounce back on Friday. They are unbeaten in their last four home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Paderborn are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine league games. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Schalke 2-1 Paderborn

