Schalke vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Schalke host Stuttgart at the VELTINS-Arena on Saturday (February 25) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had a largely poor campaign but have now begun picking up points to avoid an impending relegation tussle. Schalke played out a goalless draw against title contenders Union Berlin in their last game and are now unbeaten in five of their last six games against the Iron Ones. Schalke, though. remain rock-bottom in the Bundesliga with just 13 points picked up.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a clinical 3-0 home win over Koln. Three different players, including winter signing Gil Dias, who netted his first Bundesliga goal for the Reds, were on the scoresheet.

The visitors are 14th in the league table with 19 points from 21 games.

Schalke vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Schalke and Stuttgart, who trail 21-7.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

Schalke have picked up nine points at home in the league this season, the fewest in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart are one of two teams in the German top flight this season yet to win a league game away from home.

The Royal Blues have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 41 times in 21 games.

Schalke vs Stuttgart Prediction

Schalke are on a run of four draws and are winless in their last seven league outings. They're winless in their last four home games.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart's latest result ended their six-game winless streak in the league. They are, however, without an away league win this season and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Schalke 1-1 Stuttgart

Schalke vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes