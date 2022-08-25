Schalke vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Schalke will host Union Berlin at the VELTINS-Arena on Saturday afternoon in the fourth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The Royal Blues have endured a tough return to the top flight. After their 3-1 defeat to Koln on the opening day, they have played out back-to-back draws, most recently holding on for a goalless one against Wolfsburg.

Schalke have picked up just two points from a maximum of nine and sit 13th in the league standings. They will look for their first win of the season when they play this weekend.

Berlin, meanwhile, have begun the season well. They picked up a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their last outing. Strike partners Sheraldo Becker and Jordan Siebatcheu combined to hand the Iron Ones a two-goal lead in the first half before their opponents scored a late consolation.

The visitors sit third in the points table with seven points from three games and will look to continue their winning ways.

Schalke vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Schalke and Union Berlin. The hosts have won two of those games, while Berlin have won once.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Schalke Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Schalke vs Union Berlin Team News

Schalke

Sebastian Polter has been ruled out because a thigh injury, while Sidi Sane is not match fit and could sit this one out. Amine Harit remains out of contention as he finalises a move away from the club.

Injured: Sebastian Polter

Doubtful: Sidi Sane

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Amine Harit

Union Berlin

Timo Baumgartl is unavailable for selection as he works his way back to full fitness after surgery.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Timo Baumgartl

Schalke vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Schalke (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Malick Thiaw, Thomas Ouwejan; Alex Kral, Tom Krauss, Rodrigo Zalazar; Tobias Mohr, Marius Butler, Simon Terodde

Union Berlin (3-4-1-2): Frederik Ronnow; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Diego Leite; Christopher Trimmel, Janik Haberer, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Andras Schafer; Sheraldo Becker, Jordan Siebatcheu

Schalke vs Union Berlin Prediction

The Royal Blues are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their three league games so far. They will hope to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend as they seek their first Bundesliga win of the season.

Berlin, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak this season and have not lost their last nine games across competitions. They are in much better form than their hosts and should win here.

Prediction: Schalke 1-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Bhargav