Schalke vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Schalke will host Werder Bremen at the VELTINS-Arena on Saturday in another round of Bundesliga football.

The home side have struggled for form in the league of late and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were thrashed 4-0 by Freiburg last time out and were fortunate not to have lost by a significantly wider margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Schalke sit 17th in the league table with just 24 points from 29 games. They are just two points above Hertha Berlin at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Bremen have also endured a difficult run of results in the league of late, although they remain on course to avoid the drop. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 4-2 win over last-placed Hertha Berlin, sitting four goals up before their opponents scored two consolation goals.

The visitors sit 12th in the league table, with 35 points from 29 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between Schalke and Werder Bremen. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture.

Schalke are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of 26.

Only five of Bremen's 14 league defeats this season have come away from home.

Die Werderaner have kept four clean sheets in the Bundesliga this season. Only Hertha Berlin (3) and Stuttgart (2) have kept fewer.

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Schalke have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last six. They have won just two of their last eight home games and could struggle here.

Bremen's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are undefeated in their last three away games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Schalke 1-2 Werder Bremen

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

