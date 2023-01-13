Schalke vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Schalke will host Werder Bremen at the VELTINS-Arena on Saturday (January 14) in a friendly ahead of their Bundesliga return.

The hosts have endured a difficult return to the top flight, finding themselves rock-bottom in the standings heading into the second half of the season. Schalke lost 2-0 to league leaders Bayern Munich in their last competitive outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. The hosts face Eintracht Frankfurt on their return to competitive action next weekend.

Werder, meanwhile, have fared much better than their opponents on their return to the Bundesliga, finding themselves in the top half of the standings and pushing for the European spots. They, however, headed into the international break off consecutive defeats, losing 6-1 to Bayern Munich and 2-1 to RB Leipzig.

The weekend clash will mark the visitors' final friendly of the winter break, and they will look to wrap things up with a win.

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their 51 previous meetings, Schalke lead Werder 21-18.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games in the fixture since 2016.

Schalke have picked up seven points at home in the league this season. Only Augsburg (5) have picked up fewer.

Only two of Bremen's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Royal Blues have conceded 32 league goals this season. Only Bochum (36) have conceded more.

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Schalke are without a win in their last six games across competitions and have won just one game since September. They have lost four of their last five competitive home games and could struggle here.

Bremen, meanwhile, are umbeaten in four games, winning three. They're in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Schalke 1-2 Werder Bremen

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)

