Schalke vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will hope to take a giant step forward in the race for promotion when they host Werder Bremen this Saturday in the 2. Bundesliga.

The two sides are separated by just two points at the top of the table, and both teams will hope to avoid a late slip-up after doing so well so far.

Schalke’s form under Mike Buskens has been immaculate, as Null Vier have won five games in a row to go all the way from sixth to the top of the table in the span of a few weeks.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency and have won just once in their last five league games.

They have drawn their last three league games and need to pick up a win, with the teams below them creeping up the table.

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams is not heavily one-sided as Schalke have won the fixture 43 times while Werder Bremen have picked up 47 wins.

The game has ended all square 22 times, including their most recent encounter when the teams settled for a 1-1 draw at Weserstadion.

Schalke form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Werder Bremen form guide: L-W-D-D-D

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Team News

Schalke

Andreas Vindheim has a knock on his shin and is a doubt for the clash. Marvin Pieringer has a cheekbone fracture, while Danny Latza and Darko Churlinov have ankle and muscle injuries respectively.

Mike Büskens with a squad update: "Andreas Vindheim suffered a knock to his shin yesterday and didn't train today. He's received treatment over the last two days. We'll have to see how this one develops."





Latza came off in the first half against Darmstadt and was in a lot of pain, so it’s highly unlikely he will feature. Michael Langer is a long-term absentee, while Thomas Ouwejan is still not fully fit yet.

Injured: Michael Langer, Marvin Pieringer, Danny Latza, Thomas Ouwejan

Doubtful: Andreas Vindheim, Danny Latza, Darko Churlinov

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Omer Toprak and Milos Veljkovic are not expected to feature against Schalke, while Christian Gross’ involvement is also in doubt.





"Ömer Toprak is still injured. Milos Veljkovic has picked up a muscle strain in his calf and will also be unavailable. There are also question marks surrounding Christian Groß's involvement."





Injured: Omer Toprak, Milos Veljkovic

Doubtful: Christian Gross

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (4-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Henning Matriciani, Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Kerim Calhanoglu; Victor Palsson, Ko Itakura, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Lukas Mai, Christian Gross; Nicolai Rapp, Romano Schmid, Leonardo Bittencourt, Anthony Jung, Felix Agu; Marvin Ducksch, Niclas Fullkrug

Schalke vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Schalke’s scintillating form is bound to end at some point, but with a fully sold out stadium and an in-form team, we see them picking up their sixth win in a row.

Prediction: Schalke 2-1 Werder Bremen

