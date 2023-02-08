Schalke vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2023

Schalke will host Wolfsburg at the Veltins-Arena on Friday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled to pick up points in the top-flight this season and now find themselves in the relegation zone. They played out a goalless draw against struggling Borussia Monchengladbach last time out and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after an encouraging performance.

Schalke sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 11 points picked up so far. They will be desperate to pick up maximum points this weekend and begin their quest for safety.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have performed well this season but have hit a rough patch of late. They were knocked out of the DFB Pokal last week after losing 2-1 to Union Berlin before losing 4-2 to 10-man Bayern Munich in their league game last Sunday.

The visitors have picked up 29 points from 19 games this season and currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Schalke vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Schalke and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last four games in this fixture.

Schalke have picked up eight points on home turf in the league this season, the fewest in the German top flight so far.

Four of Die Werkself's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Royal Blues have the worst offensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal tally of just 14.

Schalke vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Schalke are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last five league games. They have won just one home game since October last year and could struggle this weekend.

Wolfsburg have lost their last three games on the bounce but will fancy their chances against a struggling Schalke outfit this weekend. They have lost just one of their last six away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Schalke 0-2 Wolfsburg

Schalke vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

