Schalke vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Schalke will entertain Zurich at Titanic Sports Center Field 1 in a friendly on Saturday (January 7).

The German outfit have been putting their house in order ahead of the resumption of the Bundesliga on January 20. Schalke have played three of their scheduled six friendlies, with the game against Zurich the fourth in line. The two teams have never played against each other.

Die Konigsblauen went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, sitting bottom of the standings (18th) with nine points after 15 games. They earned promotion from 2 Bundesliga last season and could head right there unless their fortunes improve quickly. Schalke are winless in their last three friendlies (D1, L2).

Meanwhile, Zurich have played two of their six exhibition games before the return of the Super League. After winning the top flight last season, the Swiss side have been a shadow of themselves this term, claiming two wins out of 16 games so far. They sit on the floor of the standings (tenth) and are in real danger of getting relegated.

Manager Bo Henriksen, their third hire this season, will hope to get FCZ out of the current rut when league action returns. They won their first friendly against Austrian side FC Dornbirn 2-1 but were crushed in the second by Bayer Leverkusen 4-1. They will hope to fare better against Schalke.

Schalke vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Schalke have scored eight goals in their last five games and conceded ten.

The hosts have won only once in their last five Bundesliga games, conceding nine goals.

Schalke have won only once in their last five home games, losing four.

Zürich have scored nine goals in their last five games and conceded eight.

Schalke have won once in their last five games, drawing twice and losing twice, while Zürich have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Schalke – D-L-D-L-W; Zurich – L-W-W-L-L.

Schalke vs Zurich Prediction

The Bundesliga side will be without three key players: Sepp van den Berg, Leo Greiml and Rodrigo Zalazar due to injury, but Simon Terodde and Marius Bulter will shoulder their attacking responsibilities.

The Swiss side have also sidelined three players due to injury, but Henriksen will rely on Tosin Aiyegun and Jonathan Okita to have his back.

Schalke are the favourites based on recent form but will likely register a slender victory.

Prediction: Schalke 2-1 Zurich

Schalke vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Schalke

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Schalke to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zurich to score - Yes

