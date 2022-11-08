"Scholes and Beckham used to do it" - Jermain Defoe says Arsenal transfer target will now have 'pick of any club he wants'

Jermaine Defoe believes Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans will have a flurry of clubs trying to sign him, amid rumors Arsenal are interested.

The 25-year-old star has been a leading Premier League midfielder since his arrival from Monaco in 2019 for €45 million. Tielemans has been adding to his collection of sensational goals this season as he aims to pull his Leicester team away from relegation trouble. In 14 league games this season, he has three goals and an assist.

But the Belgian international has less than a year left on his current contract, which has led to speculation that he will be leaving the King Power Stadium in January. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal have a real chance of signing Tielemans, and Defoe was full of praise for the midfielder in a recent interview.

Defoe told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury:

“Technically he is so good, players like that, when you have better players around you, it makes you better. He’s just a top player. It’s the Scholey one, Scholes and Beckham used to do it. It’s so difficult, he makes it look so easy to hit it the first time and keep it down.

“He’s in the strongest position ever (regarding who he may sign for).”

The former England striker added:

“How he is performing now, then Leicester need to try to get him signed. But it will be a pick of any club he wants in the summer. There is no pressure on him and see what happens in the summer.”

Gary Neville still not convinced by Arsenal's title credentials

Despite the Gunners sitting top of the Premier League table by two points ahead of Manchester City, Neville still needs to see more from Arsenal to be convinced.

The Manchester United and England legend told Sky Sports:

"We have to question them. Arsenal fans come at me every single week, because I will continue to question them until I don't see a moment like I did here [at Tottenham] last season. And they get through those moments, and they finish second, or they finish third, or top, which would be out of this world.

"Because they haven't proven it yet. It's like a boxer that hasn't won a world title, or a national title. You have to question them. But what you cannot question is, that was a really, really good performance."

