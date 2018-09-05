Paul Scholes makes appearance in 11th tier of English football

Kevin Robin FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 560 // 05 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Scholes guarding the near post during a corner.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes just played a game in the 11th tier of English Football. Scholes turned out for Royton Town FC in what is known as the Manchester Football League.

Why? The straight answer is that Scholesy’s son Arron plays for the team and the team was short on senior players for the game against Stockport Georgians.

"We had eight or nine of our senior players missing and Paul said he'd be happy to help out if we were ever short as his son Arron plays for us," said Mark Howard, manager of Royton Town.

And Scholesy did just that! Donning the number 8 jersey, Scholes could be seen guarding the post during corners. In fact, Scholes did some good for the game as well. A modest audience of 40-50 people usually turn up for Georgians' matches, but as soon as the word got out, the car parking was soon filling up!

18-year-old Will Callan, playing at left back for Georgians was still in disbelief after the match.

“I played left back and picked him up a few times on free kicks/corners which was surreal. He was definitely the best player on the pitch, his passing was just as good as it was six or seven years ago,” Callan said.

Just to put things in perspective, Scholes was preparing for Euro 2000 when Callan was born.

Onlookers and players did comment though that just like his playing career for United, he still wasn’t the best tackler!

However, despite the presence of the 11-time Premier League winner with United, Royton Town was unable to register a goal and went down 1-0.

After the match was over, the Georgians tweeted: “Finally! 90 mins of hard graft and discipline from the 1st team sees us come away with the win against @RoytonTownFC. More than deserved and well overdue. The lad in midfield for them is one to look out for in the future though.”