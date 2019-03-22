×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

“Scholes was better than Ronaldo”- claims former Manchester United defender

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
232   //    22 Mar 2019, 01:37 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes were teammates at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes were teammates at Manchester United

What is the story?

Former Manchester United defender Jonathan Spector has insisted that “Scholes was a step ahead of everyone else on the pitch” during his tenure at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old American claimed that the English midfielder was far better than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In case you didn’t know….

Jonathan Spector arrived at Old Trafford in the year of 2003-04, the same summer in which Cristiano Ronaldo was signed from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal. Spector made only 8 appearances during his three-year stint in the red side of Manchester.

However, Paul Scholes was a proven quantity by then and was going through a purple patch in his career. During his twenty-year-long famous career, Scholes made 718 appearances for the Red Devils and scored over 150 goals. He truly was a real warrior for Sir Alex Ferguson and the Manchester United faithful. Scholes announced his retirement in 2013 from professional football. With the Red Devils, he won a staggering amount of trophies of 25 trophies which included 11 Premier Leagues titles and 2 UEFA Champions League. 

Whereas Ronaldo, who eventually won his first of his five Ballon d'Or awards at Old Trafford, arrived in Manchester at such a young age of 18 and it took him only a few months to register his first official trophy in the famous red shirt with a FA Cup triumph. The Portuguese winger also won three consecutive Premier League titles and his first Champions League crown after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in 2008. He left the club for Real Madrid the following year, for an amount that was a world record transfer fee at that time.

The heart of the matter…

The former Man Utd and US national team defender told the Daily Record that,

“I have also been incredibly fortunate to play with some of the best players who have ever played the game — and to learn from them.

“It would be easy to say the best was Cristiano Ronaldo but, to be honest, I’d have to say Paul Scholes"

“He was always a step ahead of me, but it felt like he was a step ahead of everyone else on the pitch.”

What’s Next?

Spector will look forward to play for his new team Hibernian F.C in Scotland, whereas Ronaldo will be gearing up to play for Portugal against Ukraine in the UEFA EURO qualifiers.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Paul Scholes Cristiano Ronaldo
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
Paul Scholes: A Manchester United legend set to succeed his hero
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United stars who have never scored at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Anthony Martial has better stats in the Premier League than Cristiano Ronaldo after the same number of appearances
RELATED STORY
Best quotes on Paul Scholes
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Manchester United players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 great players who flopped as managers
RELATED STORY
Five players who have felt the curse of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to make shock offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, Red Devils to sell 4 players in the summer and more: Manchester United Transfer News, 22 February 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
24 Mar CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us