Schools from North East dominate Subroto Cup U14 Sub Junior Boys Semi-final line-up

Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai playing against Estiqlal School, Afghanistan

New Delhi, August 26, 2019: In Day 7 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament four Quarter Final matches were held. The first quarter-final, saw Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram defeat Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh 8-1, in a one-sided match.

In the other matches, Estiqlal School from Afghanistan saw the better of Reliance Foundation School 7-0, while in the battle of the North East, Assam’s Betkuchi High School beat Meghalaya’s District War Sepngi HS School 5-3 in the tie-breaker, after the scoresheet read 1-1 at fulltime, and 2-2 after extra-time. Defending champion Unique Model Academy overcame stiff resistance from Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan, deafeating them 1-0, to make it to the semi-finals.

The Semi Finals are to be played on August 27, 2019. The semi-finals matches are as follows:

Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram vs Betkuchi High School, (Sawkuchi), Assam

Estiqlal School, Afghanistan vs Unique Model Academy (Imphal), Manipur

In Quarter Final 1:

Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram – 8 (B. Romalsawma 5’, F. Lalthiamuana 9’, Hunmawia 12’, 25’, M. Rozamliana 17’, Jeremin Zorenkima 38’, Malsawmtluanga 40’, Lalrindika Fanai 50+1’) defeated Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh – 1 (Gurnaj Singh 2’)

In Quarter Final 2:

Estiqlal School, Afghanistan – 7 (Hafizullah Abdullah 6’, Rashid Nazari 10’, 25’, Firdaus Haidar 14’, 37, Ali Sina Hussain 25+1’, Rahim Shah 44’) defeated Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai – 0.

In Quarter Final 3:

Unique Model Academy (Imphal), Manipur – 1 (S. Anaroy 16’) defeated Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) – 0.

In Quarter Final 4:

Betkuchi High School, Sawkuchi (Guwahati), Assam – 2 (Satyajit Bay 35’, 53’-ET) defeated District War Sepngi Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya – 2 (Wanbhaboklang 41’, Wansiewdor Nengnong 59’-ET ); Penalties: 5-3.