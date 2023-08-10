Schott Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Borussia Dortmund officially kick-start their 2023-24 campaign with a visit to the MEWA ARENA on Saturday to face Schott Mainz in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Der BVB have wrapped up a busy summer schedule that saw them play seven friendlies as part of their preparation for the new season.

After beating a few local minnows, Dortmund flew to the United States to face San Diego Loyal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, before returning home to face Ajax in their last pre-season fixture.

Dortmund went their entire campaign unbeaten, winning six, as Edin Terzic's side look determined to rebuild themselves from the heartbreak of last season.

Die Borussen squandered a golden opportunity to win the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years after managing just a draw against Mainz on their final day of last season.

Dortmund had also lost out early in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal. Now the club is looking to kick start a new term on a positive note against a fourth-tier side.

Scott Mainz began their league season with a pulsating 4-3 loss at the hands of FSV Frankfurt on Tuesday, having led by two goals twice in the match.

Schott Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Schott Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have not lost in the first round of the DFB-Pokal cup since the 2005-06 season, a run stretching to 18 years now.

Borussia Dortmund have played seven friendly games this summer, winning six and drawing once.

Having already lost their opening game of the season, Schott Mainz are hoping to avoid starting their campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Schott Mainz will play in the DFB-Pokal for just the second time in history, having lost 3-2 to Hannover last year in the first round of their maiden participation.

Schott Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are obviously the better side on paper, but will be without many of their key players such as Giovani Reyna, Thomas Meunier, Marius Wolf, etc.

Yet, Edin Terzic's side have enough quality in the side to see off Schott Mainz, who are playing in the cup for just the second time in their history.

Prediction: Schott Mainz 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Schott Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No