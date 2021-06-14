SCO vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 14th, 2021

Scotland take on Czech Republic in a Euro 2020 Group D match on Monday at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow. After England's win against Croatia in the Group D opener, both Scotland and Czech Republic will be keen to get all 3 points in today's crucial clash.

In what could be one of the toughest matches to predict, Scotland will be hoping to take advantage of playing at home and get past an enterprising Czech republic side who will be counting on Premier League stars like Coufal and Soucek to play starring roles.

Scotland, on the other hand, are stacked on the left-hand side and will be looking towards their captain Andrew Robertson and Arsenal star Kieran Tierney to provide quality and defensive solidity.

Squads to choose from

Scotland (SCO)

C Gordon, D Marshall, J McLaughlin, A Robertson, K Tierney, G Hanley, L Cooper, J Hendry, S O'Donnell, S McKenna, G Taylor, D Gallagher, N Patterson, J McGinn, S Armstrong, S McTominay, R Christie, C McGregor, J Fleck, B Gilmour, D Turnbull, C Adams, R Fraser, L Dykes, J Forrest, K Nisbet

Czech Republic (CZR)

T Vaclik, J Pavlenka, A Mandous, P Kaderabek, T Kalas, O Celutska, J Boril, V Coufal, J Brabec, A Mateju, D Zima, T Soucek, V Darida, J Jantko, T Holes, J Pesek, L Masopust, M Sadilek, A Kral, P Sevcik, A Hlozek, P Schick, A Barak, M Vydra, M Kremncik, T Pekhart

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland (SCO)

David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Czech Republic (CZR)

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Match Details

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Czech Republic (CZR), UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match

Date: 14th June 2021 at 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Our goal is far away, but we all want to get to there step by step. We are ready for the euros ✊️💪🏽🇨🇿 #euro2020



Náš cíl je daleko ale všichni se k němu chceme dostat postupnými kroky. Jsme připraveni na euro ✊️💪🏽🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/QedwV5ZYUF — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) June 13, 2021

Scotland (SCO) vs Czech Republic (CZR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

In what could be a close match, Dream11 players can choose between John McGinn, Andrew Robertson, Che Adams, Soucek and Patrick Schick for the captaincy option.

For the captaincy option, Dream11 players could go with Andrew Robertson. The Liverpool star plays in a slightly advanced role for Scotland and could get some attacking returns as well as defensive returns

For the vice-captaincy there are plenty of options. Among all of them, the safest option is McGinn. The Aston Villa man is expected to see a lot of the ball and his chance creations and tackles could win a lot of Dream11 points.

From Czech Republic (CZR), Soucek, Schick and Coufal are must haves in every team. Jan Boril motors up and down the left flank and can be chosen as another defender.

Fantasy Suggestion #2 should be taken if you are backing goals and a Czech Republic win.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Marshall; Robertson (C), Tierney, Boril, Coufal; V Darida, J McGinn (VC), S McTominay, T Soucek; P Schick, Che Adams

Captain: Andrew Robertson (SCO) Vice-captain: John McGinn (SCO)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

T Vaclik; Robertson, Tierney, Boril, Coufal; V Darida, J McGinn, S McTominay, T Soucek (VC); P Schick (C), Che Adams

Captain: Patrick Schick (CZR) Vice-captain: Tomas Soucek (CZR)

