Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic: 5 talking points as Patrik Schick nets twice to spoils Scotland's homecoming party | UEFA Euro 2020

Scotland's long-awaited return to the Euros ended in disappointment after losing 2-0 to Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Patrik Schick netted both goals as Steven Clarke's side were guilty of missing some good chances.

The hosts twice came close within the opening half hour of the match but it was the 'away' side which took the lead. Schick headed home an excellent cross from Vladimir Coufal just three minutes before half-time.

The match resumed after the break in electric fashion with both sides going all hammer and tongs at each other. Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik even pulled off an incredible bent-over-backwards save.

However, Scotland soon found themselves two goals behind when Schick whipped an excellent first-touch effort from the halfway line. The strike sailed past Scottish custodian David Marshall and into the net for a truly magnificent goal.

The men in blue threw caution to the wind in the final few minutes in a last-ditch attempt to get something out of the match, but the Czech held firm and managed to weather the storm.

Scotland next face a daunting challenge against Group D favorites England while Czech Republic are up against Croatia, who're aiming for a comeback of their own.

Here are the major talking points from Hampden Park.

#1 Scotland let down by poor finishing

Scotland left their shooting boots at home

In their first match at a major tournament in over two decades, Scotland must've been left disappointed not to have marked their return with a bang. There weren't any mugs as compared to the Czech Republic. A lack of a cutting edge in the final third let them down in a match they could've easily drawn at the very least.

Lyndon Dykes and Andrew Robertson came really close to scoring in the first-half, but both fired their attempts wide off target. It was particularly disturbing in the Liverpool talisman's case as he only had Marshall to beat while making the shot.

The near-misses continued in an electric second stanza when Jack Hendry and Stuart Armstrong also found their way into the box but could only hook their shots well over the bar. That's four big chances missed. Imagine what could've been otherwise.

#2 Schick scored a 'goal of the tournament' contender

Holy Schick!

We simply have to talk about this. Although the European championship is just a few games in, what Schick pulled off today was simply mind-blowing and it won't get much better than this. His second goal was a thing of beauty, so much so that it's already a strong contender for the 'goal of the tournament' prize.

49.7 - Patrik Schick's second goal (49.7 yards) is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships (since 1980). Ridiculous.#Euro2020 #CZE #SCOCZE pic.twitter.com/imssf0WAxj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2021

Seeing David Marshall off his line, the Bayer Leverkusen striker attempted an audacious long-range effort from near the center circle. The strike glided through the Glasgow sky before crashing into the net with the Scottish goalkeeper haplessly rushing back.

Watch it over and over again. It only gets better each time.

